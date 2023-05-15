Dubai: Global Village to have more shows, experiences in next year’s edition

Dubai Holding Entertainment expanding experiences and entertainment in its existing portfolio

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest infotainment group in the region, is looking to aggressively expand experiences and entertainment options for the visitors in its existing portfolio, including the widely-popular Global Village.

“We are adding new experiences throughout our portfolio. In the next few months, we have focused on Real Madrid Theme Park and at the same time we are adding a lot of new experiences attractions, experiences, restaurants, F&B, and indoor playgrounds throughout the destinations,” Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, told Khaleej Times during a recent interview.

The company is currently in the designing phase of Real Madrid Theme Park, ordering attractions, skill games, restaurants, themes etc, he said.

“Real Madrid will have sportainment, a lot of skill games, football-related games, skilled games to know how good you’re versus a professional athlete. We will also have a museum where people will be able to see replicas of most of the trophies that the club has won in the history, F&B, movies,” he said.

Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio include Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, The Green Planet, Arabian Radio Network, Virgin Radio and a number of other entities.

Recently, it also opened the largest inflatable park at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Eiroa added that the company’s Coca-Cola Arena, The Green Planet have attracted strong visitor numbers.

Global Village

Eiroa added that the next edition will have more shows, entertainment and experiences for visitors.

“Global Village is an example of what the world should be – where you have different cultures, different people, and different countries living together and sharing their experiences, culture and food. Millions of people come there to enjoy this diversity. So we will emphasise on that and bring more attractions related to that,” he said.

Dubai Global Village closed its doors on April 30 of its Season 27, and received the highest number of guests in its history, reaching over 9 million visitors.

“We have seen an increase in visitation both in domestic and international,” he added.

