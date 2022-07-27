Dubai: Four new judges sworn in at DIFC Courts

Sheikh Mohammed highlights importance of enhancing judicial framework during swearing-in ceremony

Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 6:19 PM

Four new judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC Courts) were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at a virtual ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of constantly enhancing the DIFC’s judicial framework in order to further raise the confidence of the local and global business community. He also stressed the significance of upholding the rule of law, and maintaining the highest transparency and neutrality in the settlement of commercial and civil disputes, in accordance with the highest global benchmarks.

Judges Frank Clark, Peter Kelly, William Young and Michael Black expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of DIFC Courts.

The ceremony was also attended by Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; Justice Zaki Azmi, Chief Justice of DIFC Courts; and Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of DIFC Courts.