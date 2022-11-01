Dubai Fitness Challenge: Police organise 10-day cricket championship

The 31st Arab Summit will commence in the Algerian capital on Tuesday
In conjunction with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022, the Dubai Police has organised a Cricket Championship at the Police Academy stadiums, with 110 participating players allocated to nine teams. The championship will last for ten days.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said that the 10-day-long championship is among the 47 sporting activities organised by Dubai Police in conjunction with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022. The challenge was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
He added that the Dubai Fitness Challenge is a vital step in cementing Dubai's position as the most active, vibrant, and happiest city in the world, and enabling all individuals in the city to enjoy a healthy, happy and active life.
Brig. Al Mansouri also confirmed that Dubai Police, under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, is keen to support the government's objectives by launching relevant initiatives, programs and activities.
"The Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 is a chance for everyone in the city to complete 30 minutes of activity daily for 30 days, to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy, active lifestyles," he concluded.
Starting from Saturday, October 29 until November 27 2022, the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.
To help residents achieve this goal, a packed calendar of activities and events for all ages to get involved in is available around Dubai, including watersports, padel tennis, yoga, and cricket.
ALSO READ:
The 31st Arab Summit will commence in the Algerian capital on Tuesday
The leaders reflected on the successful diplomatic, defence and trade partnership between the two nations
Most houses were decorated for the season with fences and driveways draped in cobwebs, bats, and pumpkins
The authority urged the general public not to take photographs of the exercise
The royal will also lend his name to a public school in the Kyrgyz Republic in recognition of his humanitarian work
Recognising survivors improves women's health index in the UAE
Dressed for the occasion, students explore the world of chemistry to create bubbling cauldrons, vomiting pumpkins and other fun activities
We are only a phone call away if the requirements are there: Suhail Al Mazrouei