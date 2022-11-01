Dubai Fitness Challenge: Police organise 10-day cricket championship

The ongoing initiative that started on Saturday, October 29, encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:20 PM

In conjunction with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022, the Dubai Police has organised a Cricket Championship at the Police Academy stadiums, with 110 participating players allocated to nine teams. The championship will last for ten days.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said that the 10-day-long championship is among the 47 sporting activities organised by Dubai Police in conjunction with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022. The challenge was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

He added that the Dubai Fitness Challenge is a vital step in cementing Dubai's position as the most active, vibrant, and happiest city in the world, and enabling all individuals in the city to enjoy a healthy, happy and active life.

Brig. Al Mansouri also confirmed that Dubai Police, under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, is keen to support the government's objectives by launching relevant initiatives, programs and activities.

"The Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 is a chance for everyone in the city to complete 30 minutes of activity daily for 30 days, to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy, active lifestyles," he concluded.

Dubai 30X30

Starting from Saturday, October 29 until November 27 2022, the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

To help residents achieve this goal, a packed calendar of activities and events for all ages to get involved in is available around Dubai, including watersports, padel tennis, yoga, and cricket.

