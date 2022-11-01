Busy UAE highway to transform into cycling track for Dubai Ride this weekend

Participants looking for fun or fitness can choose between two routes: one for cyclists of all ages and abilities, and one for those that are more experienced

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 3:08 PM

The third edition of Dubai Ride will take place on November 2022 as one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). The largest community cycling event in the Emirate will offer families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to ride past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.

Participants looking for fun or fitness can choose between two routes: the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route or the 4km Downtown Family route through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

4km Downtown Family route

The flat route is suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities – starting at 5:00 AM at Dubai Mall and following Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard around the Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

12km Sheikh Zayed Road route

The advanced route is suitable for more experienced cyclists and includes changes in elevation – it starts at 5:00AM from five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and Lower Financial Centre Road.

Registration is free for both routes. Participants can sign up on the website for their chosen routes and starting location, and will receive a QR code which they will need to present to collect their bib from any of the 3 distribution points at the following malls across Dubai:

City Centre Deira

Dubai Hills Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall

Bib collection is open this week, from Thursday November 3 to Saturday November 5, during normal mall opening hours.

Participants must collect their bib from one of the malls; anyone arriving at Dubai Ride without a bib will not be able to take part. Participants are also required to bring their own bike, helmet, and water bottle on the day.

Last year, 33,000 cyclists took part in Dubai Ride and came together as one community to demonstrate their commitment to the annual city-wide challenge, and their 30x30 goals as they embraced an active lifestyle.

