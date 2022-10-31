Dubai Fitness Challenge: 5 reasons why Sheikh Hamdan is the perfect ambassador

An extreme sport lover, Fazza has often posted videos of him enjoying skydiving, mountain climbing, hiking and paramotor gliding among other activities

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 2:17 PM

When he is not busy helping governing the country and assisting in transforming Dubai into a world class city, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is wowing the world with his daredevil acts and commitment to fitness.

A keen fitness enthusiast and extreme sport lover, Fazza, as he is popularly known, has often posted videos of him enjoying skydiving, mountain climbing, hiking and paramotor gliding among other activities. In 2021, he blew everyone’s minds by posing for photographs on top the Ain Dubai and taking a dive in the world’s deepest pool, Deep Dive.

Not only has he launched initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and the Government Games, but he has also been at the forefront of these to encourage people to take up a healthier, fitter lifestyle.

Here are five instances which proved that Sheikh Hamdan is the perfect ambassador for DFC:

1. First Day of DFC 2022: On the first day of DFC, Sheikh Hamdan posted a gravity-defying fitness video where he balanced on a skateboard that was stacked on a long cylindrical object, while carrying a kettlebell which looks like it weighs at least 50kg. It was the perfect invite for Dubai residents to get their 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days.

2. Finding time to exercise: If you have ever complained that you don’t have enough time after your busy day to exercise, look to Sheikh Hamdan, who has proved that that excuse does not work. Currently on a business trip to Uzbekistan, he posted a photo of a makeshift gym he had set up in a tent. Complete with treadmills, rowing machines and free weights, it was enough to get his daily 30 minutes of exercise in even while travelling.

3. Dubai Ride 2020: An avid cyclist, Fazza has often been spotted enjoying the bike lanes in and around the Al Qudra lake. In 2020, during the inaugural Dubai Ride, he was at the forefront as Sheikh Zayed Road became one big cycling track for more than 20,000 people.

4. Gov Games: Leading from the front seems like the motto Sheikh Hamdan lives by in every initiative that he launches. In 2018, he launched the Gov Games in an effort to encourage the public sector workforce to work as a team and test their mental and physical capabilities. He also participated in the gruelling obstacles along with his team, showing how it's done.

5. Dubai Run 2021: Last year, Sheikh Hamdan joined more than 146,000 UAE residents at the forefront of the Dubai Run - an event that brought together people from all walks of life in one mega fitness challenge.

Running along with his team, he rubbed shoulders with the people, while inspiring everyone to get fitter and healthier.

ALSO READ: