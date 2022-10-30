Galadarians hit beach to start fitness month

Group employees exhorted to adopt fitness routines as they assemble on Marsa Plaza beach on Day-1 of Dubai Fitness Challenge

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of the Galadari Brothers Group, addresses employees of the Group, wishing them the best for the various sporting events within the organisation, on the first day of DFC on Saturday. – KT photos by Neeraj Murali

Hundreds of employees of the Galadari Brothers Group made their way to Marsa Plaza beach near Festival City early on Saturday morning to kick start the highly anticipated Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Overlooking the Business Bay Crossing and the Garhoud bridge, the spot provided the perfect backdrop as the congregation of fitness enthusiasts launched into various exercises and activities, such as running, Zumba and freestyles callisthenics — all kitted out smartly for the occasion in their black Galadari Brothers T-shirts.

The Galadari Brothers Group has been an active participant in earlier editions of the DFC and this year, too, the company encouraged its employees to embrace a fitter and more active lifestyle. The Group, which is among the UAE's largest conglomerates with interests across the automotive, retail, publishing and hospitality sectors, has participated in and pledged support to the DFC.

Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, said: “The Dubai Crown Prince started a fitness revolution when he launched this annual challenge six years ago. Thanks to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city is well on its way to becoming the most active in the world.

“We are keen to do our part in contributing to this movement and have launched multiple initiatives to make our employees take that first step towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, also said the well-being of employees is a core concern in the group's companies.

“We are committed to this initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. I am delighted to see the huge turnout on the first day of this edition, all gathered with a focus on reaching our fitness goals,” he said.

"Many fitness and sporting events have been lined up for the coming weeks, including cricket, volleyball and athletic events. I would like to congratulate the participants and wish them all the best for the sporting events within the group,” he added.

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said: “In the previous editions, our employees participated in the fitness challenge with great zeal and fervour. In previous years, we witnessed excellent participation of our employees in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and we encourage our Group employees to maintain a fitness routine for their well-being.

"In earlier editions of fitness events and daily sessions, the group also powered its way to the top of the leader board last year, ranking in the top 10 out of 600 participating companies.”

The employees took the pledge to sweat it out for 30 minutes for the next 30 days and accepted the challenge with great determination and enthusiasm.

