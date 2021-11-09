Dubai Fitness Challenge: Ministry offers free gym membership to staff

The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to encourage employees to be physically active

Supplied photo

by Saman Haziq Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 5:22 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage all government employees to be physically active by offering them free gym memberships.

The 30-day free access at GymNation falls under the ministry's "Makom for an active lifestyle" initiative. The main aim of the membership is to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Interactive activities, competitions and traditional Emirati games are included to enhance the institutional fitness of Mohap employees. The activities also feature sessions for "Makom Gym" as well as the "Siren", an initiative that will see sirens being activated during official working hours to remind employees to be physically active.

In addition, the ministry launched a "healthy meeting" activity to motivate employees to meet while standing. All these initiatives are designed to create a supportive environment that fosters an active, healthy and productive workplace setting.

The ministry said it will also support the Dubai Fitness Challenge with three more community events that will take place at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Sports Park in Ajman and in Fujairah.

Mohap will further dedicate its platform to host a variety of awareness activities targeting children and their families, as well as all visitors, to highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

The events will feature a number of workshops, expert advice from sports coaches and interactive competitions.

Adopting healthy lifestyles

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector, stressed that the ministry will support all initiatives that inspire the public to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

“The ministry has launched a series of activities targeting employees, in particular, and the society, in general, to motivate them to adopt healthy lifestyles, consume healthy food and adhere to physical activity,” Al Rand said.

The move is in line with the objectives of the national agenda for reducing the prevalence of diseases and obesity, as well as the National Strategy for Wellbeing.

Full schedule of events

Nouf Khamis Al Ali, acting director of the Health Promotion Department, said the ministry has set a full schedule of events to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The “Makom Gym” initiative features workout classes, challenge rooms and discounts from gyms to motivate employees to exercise.

She thanked the sponsors and supporters of the initiative, especially GymNation, Gold’s Gym, Sharaf DG, Del Monte and Masafi, for their contribution to the success of the events.

ALSO READ:

Loren Holland, founder and CEO of GymNation, said: “Through the free membership initiative, and in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we look forward to welcoming all government employees at GymNation’s world-class facilities over the next 30 days, and we will continue to work together to make the UAE the healthiest, most fit and active nation in the world."