Dubai Fitness Challenge: 13-year-old Egyptian boxer to run 10k for 30 days

Fahd Taimor picks scenic locations in different neighbourhoods across Dubai to complete his challenge

Supplied photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 8:35 PM

A 13-year-old Egyptian pre-teen has taken on the Dubai Fitness Challenge with utmost seriousness. Fahd Taimor, a boxer in training has pledged to run 10 km every day for 30 days.

Nearly six days into the challenge, Fahd picks scenic locations in different neighbourhoods across Dubai to complete his challenge.

Taimor completes the run in an average of 55 minutes to one hour ten minutes, Fahd’s father Taimor Elsadi told Khaleej Times.

“So far, he has completed his runs in Downtown Dubai, Sports City, Kite Beach, Miracle Garden and on one of the days, he even ran inside the Dubai Expo 2020 site,” said Elsadi.

“I pick different locations so I don’t get bored while running. I enjoy the views,” said Fahd.

Fahd has serious ambitions to become a professional boxer and trains three times a day for five times a week.

A Dubai resident since 2017, Elsadi is a retired amateur boxer.

Said Fahd, “I’ve always wanted to get into sports. The inspiration to take up boxing comes from my father.” Though Elsadi gave up boxing seven years before Fahd’s birth, he said draws inspiration from his father’s medals and pictures of his boxing days.

“I am also a huge fan of the great Mohammed Ali,” he added. .

“Running is like a part of my boxing training. It helps me get better at boxing. It builds stamina, regulates my breathing,” said Fahd.

Before the Challenge, the youngster would run seven kilometres a few days a week as part of his training. “Now, for the challenge, I run 10 kilometres every day and I will do it for all the 30 days, Inshah Allah,” he added.

Elsadi said, “Fahd is very serious about boxing. He is being homeschooled so he can focus on his boxing career.” The pre-teen wakes up at 6 am every morning and runs from 7am to 9am. Following this, he takes his breakfast and studies until 12 to 1 pm. “He takes an hour-long nap and from 1 to 3pm, he does a regular workout such as swimming or with resistance bands. At 5.30pm, Fahd goes to do his boxing,” explained Elsadi.

Both father and son consider the Dubai Fitness Challenge an incredible motivator for people to get into fitness. An athlete with sporting brand Under Armour, Fahd said, “I love the idea of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. An entire nation is trying to get fit together, and everyone is supporting each other. That’s amazing.”