Dubai: Emirati students complete summer training programme with health authority

The training is an integral part of the general policy of Emiratisation that the DHA adopts to implement

By WAM Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 6:58 PM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has concluded its summer training programme that attracted a group of Emirati students who utilised their summer holidays effectively.

The programme helped them hone their skills, and gain experience, and coexist with specialised and diverse practical and professional experiences.

Noura Almidfa, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said that summer training is an integral part of the general policy of Emiratisation that the DHA adopts to implement, stressing that the authority is keen that summer training has a real impact on students, through a set of programmes. It works to develop it in a way that meets the needs of students in terms of developing educational, professional, and personal skills and competencies.

Almidfa said that the students enjoyed the work environment of the authority, as they were placed in real practical situations and assumed responsibilities and practised several important works, supported by many officials and specialised employees.

She emphasised that the students' response to this method of training was distinctive and that they were more effective with the work they were trained to do, as the Authority left them the freedom to create and innovate, participate in brainstorming sessions and planning meetings, as well as join executive work and work teams in various sectors, departments and divisions, especially those close to and related to their specialisation, or in which they aspire to work in the future.

For their part, the students, during the closing ceremony of the training programme, expressed their great appreciation to the Dubai Health Authority and said that they had achieved many important goals that they sought.

