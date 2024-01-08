Dubai: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef set to reveal 'dark side' of social media at 1 Billion Followers Summit

The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, starting from Arada
Well-known Egyptian comedian and author Bassem Youssef will be making his way to Dubai to attend the 1 Billion Followers Summit this month.
The comedian who has taken social media by storm in the past few months will be heading over to the event on January 10, 2024.
Bassem will be headlining day 1 activities with his thought-provoking inspirational talk titled "The Dark Side of Making It on Social Media".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The second edition of the summit for content creators and gamers will be held in Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future on 10 and 11 January 2024 in Dubai.
Youssef is set to inspire the audience through his unique journey of ups and downs of his media career, shedding light on the physiological toll of being in the limelight. His talk will explore the challenges and sacrifices that come with exposure, fame, and monetary success in the world of social media. This talk promises to be a highlight of the 'Get Together' track, emphasising the importance of cultivating connections in the content industry.
ALSO READ:
The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, starting from Arada
Experts advise that residents should find a dark spot with a clear view of the relevant horizon to observe the phenomena
The 4.6 km-long Umm Suqeim street project will provide a direct connection between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
Watching the preparations unfold outside the living room window reminded Dr Mina Jethu of a 'Mission Impossible' sequence
As the UAE aims to lead the field of STEM, Sultan is a symbol of the country's future
A banker by profession, Murtaza Moulvi's enthusiasm for bikes prompted him to start Café Rider along with his wife Nicki
The duo was given tailored uniforms and escorted from their hotel to the Smart Police Station in the La Mer area
Hundreds of cars, SUVs and bikes gather in Liwa to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage, showcasing their skills and passion for racing