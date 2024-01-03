Comedian Bassem Youssef plans film to challenge 'negative depiction' of Arabs in West

In photos: Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences on the passing of Sheikha Mahra bint Khaled Al Nahyan
Popular Egyptian comedian Dr Bassem Youssef recently spoke of the "negative depiction" of Arabs in Western films and the impact of the same on the image of Arabs in the West.
Youssef shed light on this subject during a session titled 'A Brief History of Arab Image in Global Media' at The Arab Strategy Forum 2024.
He even announced his intention to produce a film that corrects this stereotypical image soon.
The comedian delved into numerous examples, using his trademark dark humour while emphasising the need for a paradigm shift in how Arabs are represented globally.
He even highlighted the role of social media in countering stereotypes, showcasing how the youth are leveraging platforms to disseminate content that reflects the truth.
Towards the end of his session, Youssef urged Arabs to actively engage in changing their image.
He emphasised that beyond challenging stereotypes on social media, there is a crucial need to produce films that tell the stories of Arab figures who have contributed positively throughout history. These narratives, he believes, can play a pivotal role in altering the stereotypical perception of Arabs as terrorists, fostering a more accurate understanding.
