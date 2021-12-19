Dubai: Dh10 million Mahzooz raffle winner announced

Second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared by 36 winners

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 2:24 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 2:29 PM

One lucky winner has scooped up a whopping Dh10 million top prize in the 56th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday, matching all five lucky numbers (8, 13, 21, 31, 47).

The second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared by 36 winners who took home Dh27,778 each after matching four out five numbers. Additionally, 1,282 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9153981, 9100581, 9041018, which belonged to Ismail, Srinivasan, and Jacobus, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,748,700.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said, “It’s been less than two months since we introduced Mahzooz’s new game design with the aim to create more winners and make it easier for our customers to win more prizes. We are thrilled to have our second Dh10,000,000 Top Prize multimillionaire after we crowned the first winner just six weeks ago,”

“Our customers have trusted us to make their dreams come true, therefore, we will continue on our mission to change people’s lives for the better while giving back to the community,” concluded Samji.

To date, Mahzooz has produced 20 millionaires, and 139,206 winners who have collectively taken home Dh142,823,044.

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday December 25, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed Dh100,000 winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners for those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC's first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.