Dubai: Dh100,000 Mahzooz win to help expat visit Philippines, see daughter graduate

Three expats, who won Dh100,000 each in the latest raffle draw, said they will use the money to help their families

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 3:32 PM

Three expats discovered just how lucky they are after winning the raffle draw prize of Dh100,000 each in the 55th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

The prize money will help Indian engineer Mahendiran fast-track his goal of securing the future of his elderly parents and in-laws.

“Thanks to Mahzooz, my wife and I can take care of our parents without having to save for years. I will use the remainder of the winning amount to clear debts, and buy my wife and daughter a gift,” said the 39-year-old Abu Dhabi resident.

The devoted family man’s relatives and friends have long said that Mahendiran has the Midas touch. “They always ask me to start new projects or initiatives for them as they believe I’m lucky. But I never believed it until Mahzooz unlocked my fortune,” he said.

Palestinian national Abdelrehem, 32, said: “I’ve been a lucky person all my life but winning Dh100,000 with Mahzooz in just my sixth attempt has made me believe I’m truly living a charmed life,” said the bank cashier who grew up in Ajman.

Abdelrehem has a three-pronged plan for his winning amount. “First, I’ll pay off some debts and help my brother financially. Then, I’ll buy myself some new clothes and accessories and finally, I’ll start a small business and get married now that I’m financially well off. Winning with Mahzooz has given me options I didn’t have before,” Abdelrehem said.

Another winner and Ajman resident Jocelyn was jumping for joy when she found out about her win while watching the weekly live draw show on her mobile. “I leaped out of bed and ran to tell my husband when my name popped up. We cried tears of happiness,” said the Filipino quantity surveyor.

Jocelyn, 44, explained the timeliness of her windfall. “This is an early gift for Christmas and my birthday this month! Moreover, this money will cover flight tickets for our trip to the Philippines next year to see our daughter graduate elementary school,” she said.

"My winnings will also go towards helping family members because a blessing shared is a blessing doubled,” she said, adding that she regularly participates in Mahzooz because of its charitable aspect.

All three winners stated they will continue participating in Mahzooz and have their sights set on the Grand Draw’s Dh10 million top prize.