Dubai Culture, Google collaborate to hold 'MENA Creatives Bootcamp'

The inaugural edition will be held from November 13-15 and will focus on sustainability

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, visited Google’s office in Dubai and directed the team at Dubai Culture to further enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two entities.

The directives are aligned with Dubai Culture’s vision for fostering innovation within the cultural and creative spheres and furthering modern yet sustainable concepts that reinforce the emirate’s stature as a global hub for art and culture and an incubator for creativity and talent.

As a first step in this direction, Sheikha Latifa announced the launch of the ‘MENA Creatives Bootcamp’ – Sustainability Edition, a three-day accelerator programme for creative talent in the UAE and the wider region in collaboration with Google. The programme is geared towards imparting digital and tech-related guidance and mentorship to help those in the creative industry enhance their talent and grow their businesses online in a sustainable manner.

During her visit, Sheikha Latifa said: “We are actively shaping the future of creative enterprise, joining forces to usher in an invigorating landscape that sets new benchmarks in enabling creative talent, skill development and knowledge sharing. These collaborative cultural endeavours propel growth in Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors and consolidate the emirate’s global position as an incubator for talent, investment and creative businesses, in line with its vision for an inclusive and sustainable economy founded on knowledge, innovation and collaboration.

“The collaboration with Google enables creative talent to keep pace with modern needs, highlighting Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering its unique creative ecosystem.”

The inaugural edition of the programme, which is to be held from November 13-15 at Google’s office in Dubai, will focus on sustainability in line with the designation of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. The training sessions will be led by industry experts who will guide and empower participants to explore environmentally conscious design practices and leverage AI-powered technologies to amplify their creative impact. The bootcamp will offer participants tremendous opportunities to network, exchange knowledge and explore potential collaborations with others across the industry.

During the visit and in her meeting with the team at Google, Sheikha Latifa emphasised the importance of leveraging the strategic collaboration to fully support and upskill creative talent in the region. The discussion also underpinned the significance of Dubai’s cultural offerings as it continues to position itself as a global leader in the creative and cultural space. This vibrant cultural experience was showcased through the ‘Dubai Culture and Heritage’ project on the Google Arts & Culture platform, which launched last year, highlighting the city’s cultural diversity and celebrating its contemporary creativity.

The ‘Dubai Culture and Heritage’ project on the Google Arts & Culture platform was a significant milestone in the two entities’ collaborative journey. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed underscored the importance of consistently enriching the platform’s content to align with Dubai’s cultural diversity, unique identity, and rich heritage, further promoting Dubai’s rich cultural tourism sector.

Sheikha Latifa engaged with various teams at Google and was updated on innovative concepts and the latest technologies driving creative transformation across various domains. Sheikha Latifa stressed that partnering with Google boosts the creative sector’s agility and enables it to blend in modern-day needs, highlighting how such joint cultural projects align with Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering its unique creative ecosystem.

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director of Google in the Middle East & North Africa, commented; "We are excited about the launch of ‘MENA Creatives Bootcamp’ in collaboration with Dubai Culture. We are committed to contributing to the creative scene in the region whether through offering training sessions that are dedicated to help creatives amplify their artistic talents and grow their businesses online or by providing mentorship opportunities that encourage sharing of knowledge and experiences amongst peers in the industry. We look forward to learning from this first cohort and offering more such programmes in the future."

The ‘MENA Creatives Bootcamp’ will encompass specialised sessions concentrating on manufacturing guided by the expertise of Make Works UAE. Additionally, it will feature segments dedicated to innovative material advancement within the UAE, facilitated by Colab. It will also highlight the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in empowering creatives, exploring avenues for achieving digital sustainability by mitigating carbon emissions and examining the qualities of eco-friendly and recycled materials alongside their potential applications across diverse areas.

Participants will also receive access to the mentorship network from Google for one year, support from Dubai Culture, besides gaining access to platforms where they can showcase their work at the Authority’s events and festivals.

