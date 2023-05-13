Look: Dubai seeks to create world record in yoga

More than 2,000 people had gathered, including children as young as 3, present at the park for a record-breaking event, and the energy was palpable

Photos by Neeraj Murali

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 9:01 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 9:17 PM

The vibe at Zabeel Park was electrifying with a sense of excitement and anticipation began to build in the air as the sun began to set over. Thousands of them gathered to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of nationalities participating in an international yoga event.

The event was organised by the Dubai Sports Council, in coordination with various partners with the objective of uniting the world in the pursuit of good health and wellness and with the aim of promoting the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health.

The most nationalities in a yoga lesson is 114 and was achieved by Indian Sports Centre under the aegis of Embassy of India (Qatar), in Doha, Qatar, on 25 March 2022.

As the event got underway, the participants began to stretch and contort their bodies into various yoga poses. The atmosphere was one of pure positivity and tranquility, with everyone united in a common goal. The gentle breeze that blew through the park added to the calming effect of the yoga, creating the perfect setting for this record-breaking event.

Even as darkness fell, the participants continued to practise, illuminated by the soft glow of the moon and the twinkling lights of the city skyline.

As Dubai continues to strive towards becoming a healthier and more active city, events like this are sure to play a crucial role in promoting the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

Najmah Delzendehroiy, a yoga instructor and a coach, said that it was a great event to socialise with like-minded people around. The Iranian expat has been into yoga for the last 30 years. “I met people who do yoga on a regular basis. It was an incredible experience to be part of such a event. Practising yoga in the evening was challenging, but it also added a unique sense of calm and serenity to the practice,” said Delzendehroiy.

Louis Gabriela Bajar, a 3-year-old brought her mother, Lelian Bajar and neighbors to the event. “She is interested in yoga and mimics me whenever I practise yoga,” said Lelian.

Lelian started practising yoga just a few days back and when she heard about the event she could not miss it. “I practise every alternate day just by myself by learning from YouTube and sometimes my daughter accompanies me. I am a homemaker and feel refreshed,” she said.

Montserrat, a Spanish national, came along with her husband and daughter. She has been practising yoga for years, “but being part of a world record attempt was something truly special.” “It was amazing to see so many people come together in a shared love of yoga, mindfulness, and health,” said Montserrat.

Ahmed Mazen, a Lebanese expat came to the park along with his family for an outing. “But when I heard about the event, we all participated. Thankfully we were on our sportswear,” he said.

“Being a part of breaking a world record was the cherry on top of an already amazing experience. It just goes to show the power of coming together as a community and achieving something truly special,” said Mazen.

