Dubai: Burj Khalifa named among world's top 10 most-loved landmarks

He threatened to fire one of them if she reported the incident
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is among the top 10 most-loved landmarks in the world.
According to travel experts at usebounce.com, the world’s tallest skyscraper has been rated the 8th best-loved landmark with 16.73 million annual visitors.
Burj Khalifa recorded 24.59 million annual Google search volumes and 6.239 million Instagram posts.
The study analysed the world’s landmarks on a variety of factors including annual visitor numbers, entry prices, Tripadvisor ratings, and Instagram posts.
Globally, Niagara Falls, Taj Mahal, Grand Canyon, Golden Gate Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Great Wall of China, Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa, Banff National Park and Colosseum are the top 10 most-loved landmarks in the world.
With an entry price of $37 (Dh135) and annual visitor numbers of close to 17 million, Burj is estimated to generate the largest income from ticket sales. It’s estimated that Burj Khalifa will generate around $621 million each year from ticket sales alone.
Annual ticket revenue generated by the landmark is based solely on the visitor numbers and average ticket price. The average ticket price was taken as the average between a single adult and child standard ticket.
Other top-earning landmarks are Sydney Opera House ($186.9 million), Empire State Building ($164 million), Gardens By The Bay of Singapore ($157.4 million) and London Eye ($148.8 million).
ALSO READ:
He threatened to fire one of them if she reported the incident
Truss replaced Boris Johnson who resigned in July
The initiative was launched in September 1997
Agreement to promote exchange of information, facilitate academic collaboration
Two-day conference to address issues facing growth and innovation in industry
The company is also providing free remittances to official charitable organisations
65% of the available area has already been leased out
The child is now undergoing speech and language therapy