Dubai: Burj Khalifa named among world's top 10 most-loved landmarks

The building recorded 24.59 million annual Google search volumes and 6.239 million Instagram posts

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:54 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:55 PM

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is among the top 10 most-loved landmarks in the world.

According to travel experts at usebounce.com, the world’s tallest skyscraper has been rated the 8th best-loved landmark with 16.73 million annual visitors.

Burj Khalifa recorded 24.59 million annual Google search volumes and 6.239 million Instagram posts.

The study analysed the world’s landmarks on a variety of factors including annual visitor numbers, entry prices, Tripadvisor ratings, and Instagram posts.

Globally, Niagara Falls, Taj Mahal, Grand Canyon, Golden Gate Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Great Wall of China, Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa, Banff National Park and Colosseum are the top 10 most-loved landmarks in the world.

With an entry price of $37 (Dh135) and annual visitor numbers of close to 17 million, Burj is estimated to generate the largest income from ticket sales. It’s estimated that Burj Khalifa will generate around $621 million each year from ticket sales alone.

Annual ticket revenue generated by the landmark is based solely on the visitor numbers and average ticket price. The average ticket price was taken as the average between a single adult and child standard ticket.

Other top-earning landmarks are Sydney Opera House ($186.9 million), Empire State Building ($164 million), Gardens By The Bay of Singapore ($157.4 million) and London Eye ($148.8 million).

