Burj Khalifa most popular building on Google Street View

Parag Agrawal's statement comes hours after the Tesla chief declared that the $44 billion takeover was on hold
Tech1 week ago
On Tuesday, Google published lists of the most popular destinations at street view for its users. Burj Khalifa took the top spot for buildings, followed by the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal.
The tech giant celebrated 15 years since it kicked off its mammoth and hugely controversial effort to photograph streets in minute detail across the globe.
The panoramic images of Google Street View have slipped into daily life for millions — but during its early years it attracted countless court cases and howls of anguish from privacy campaigners.
The US tech giant is marking the anniversary by releasing a slew of new features, including an improved version of the “time travel” tool that allows users to see previous photos taken by Google’s cameras.
Google said Indonesia was the most popular country for Street View, ahead of the United States, Japan, Mexico and Brazil.
The Indonesian capital Jakarta was the most searched city, beating Tokyo, Mexico City, Sao Paolo and Buenos Aires.
The firm boasted in a blog post that it had collected 220 billion images and travelled more than 10 million miles since the first images were released of cities including San Francisco, New York and Miami.
It has since provided armchair travellers with panoramic views everywhere from the peak of Everest to the depths of the Great Barrier Reef.
But as Google expanded its reach, it drew widespread criticism and years of scrutiny from regulators in several European countries — large parts of Germany are still absent from the tool.
ALSO READ:
Parag Agrawal's statement comes hours after the Tesla chief declared that the $44 billion takeover was on hold
Tech1 week ago
Tesla chief wanted details of the number of spam accounts on the social media platform
Tech1 week ago
Robosafe can also use artificial intelligence to carry objects around unsafe sites, recognize faces
Tech1 week ago
The device began life in 2001 with the promise of 'putting 1,000 songs in your pocket'.
Tech1 week ago
General manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years
Tech1 week ago
The former CEO owns a 2.4 per cent stake in the platform
Tech1 week ago
The social media platform has to comply with the laws and regulations of multiple countries while taking into account the reaction of advertisers, users and politicians
Tech1 week ago
Mahmoud Chahoud fled Syria in 2013 carrying his degree in information and computer engineering
Tech1 week ago