Watch: Crowd dances to 'Yas Yas Baby' as world’s biggest karaoke display lights up Burj Khalifa

The display kicked off with a countdown including sneak peaks of Yas Island attractions

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM

A crowd of onlookers sang and grooved along to Yas Island’s summer anthem as the Burj Khalifa was transformed into the ‘World’s Biggest Karaoke Display’ on Saturday evening.

The event comes after the July 18th launch of Yas Yas Baby, a take on the award-winning 1990 hit number Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice. It is part of the Yas Island’s latest campaign to promote its summer offerings and features shots of Yas Mall, Ferrari World and the Yas Marina circuit among other attractions.

The display kicked off with a countdown including sneak peaks of Yas Island attractions before the iconic beat of the song was played and the lyrics lit up the screen for audiences to sing along to.

The campaign has enjoyed huge success with the track garnering over 2 million views on YouTube since its launch. The video, which highlights everything that Yas Island has to offer, from luxury hotels to beaches and theme parks, also features classic 90’s dance moves and evokes nostalgia for its viewers.

Last year Yas Island had done a campaign titled Staying on Yas, based on the 1977 hit Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees.

ALSO READ: