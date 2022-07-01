Watch: Giant flamingoes and doughnuts 'take over' Dubai landmarks

The shopping complex houses 1,600 showrooms spread across two floors
UAE21 hours ago
A giant flamingo floats down the length of the iconic Burj Khalifa. A doughnut wobbles through the Dubai Frame. A large rubber duck bobs down the Marina.
Has Dubai been taken over by giant birds and sweet treats? Or simply by the spirit of summer? The video is a must-watch:
A first clue as to what is going on is stamped on the side of some of the floats. Observant viewers might have caught sight of the hashtag #DubaiDestinations.
This video was posted on Friday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. And it's a 'fantasy sneak-peek' of things to come.
Dubai Destinations is an initiative to help residents and tourists discover the city and enjoy the buildings and landmarks that make it unique. And with this new campaign, the initiative seeks to highlight the distinctive areas, buildings, and activities the city has to offer. What better way than to float an enormous watermelon near the Burj Al Arab?
Exciting things are coming to Dubai this summer — and we're here for it!
