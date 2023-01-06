Dubai begins implementation of 'D33' under Sheikh Hamdan's directives

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 2:13 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on January 4 launched the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade, and consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

The implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ will start immediately as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Teams across Dubai’s government entities will work in close collaboration with the private sector to achieve the various targets of the Agenda over the next 10 years, Helal Al Marri said.

The D33 Agenda paves the way for a new phase of Dubai’s development journey driven by ideas, innovation, enterprise and new technologies, he noted.

Helal Saeed Al Marri was speaking at a media meeting organised today by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO). Chief Editors of various local news organisations attended the meeting. During the interaction, the DET chief outlined the detailed plans that form part of the D33 Agenda. The targets outlined in the Agenda represent Dubai’s determination to further consolidate its leadership on the global stage, he said.

Al Marri further said Dubai’s growth as a global economic and business hub driven by its exceptional business-enabling infrastructure has given rise to many remarkable success stories of enterprise and innovation.

“Dubai offers one of the world’s most fertile environments for investors and entrepreneurs to flourish. The extensive expertise that Dubai has gained in the course of its remarkable development journey provides a solid platform for the emirate to further raise its competitiveness,” he added.

During the meeting, Al Marri shed further light on the major targets and goals of the D33 Agenda which will see the implementation of 100 transformative projects. Featuring total economic targets of Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years, the new Dubai Economic Agenda aims to double the emirate’s foreign trade to Dh25.6 trillion and add 400 cities as key trading partners over the next decade.

Al Marri also praised the role of the media as key partners in Dubai’s development journey and the instrumental part the sector has played in raising the profile of Dubai’s accomplishments and success stories among vital audiences.

