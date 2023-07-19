Dubai-based son-in-law fondly remembers former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy as 'epitome of humility'

The prominent Kerala leader is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen

Photo: Supplied

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

"A great person with the simplest lifestyle." "An epitome of humility." This is how former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday morning, was affectionately described by his son-in-law and Dubai resident Leejo.

Speaking to Khaleej Times before boarding a flight to Kerala, Leejo praised the former CM’s work ethic. “His ability to work relentlessly 365 days a year for the masses with only three of four hours of daily sleep was a sheer talent. People around him felt his energy and strength.”

79-year-old Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after battling cancer. A well-loved leader, he represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for over 50 years.

Leejo is married to Chandy’s eldest daughter, Achu Oommen. He said he learned a lot of lessons from the veteran politician, and “the most important thing I have learnt from him was to live a humble life, irrespective of where you stand in life or what position you hold.”

Oommen Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

The Kerala Government has declared a two-day mourning and public holiday in the state Tuesday.

Glorious political life

Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally.

Chandy, known as a mass leader who loved to live among the people, was the longest-serving legislator in the Kerala Assembly.

He first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. Chandy served as the state’s chief minister from 2011 to 2016, and from 2004 to 2006. He had also served as the Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly from 2006 to 2011.

Chandy was a leader who was always reachable to his people. His programme "Janasambarka paripady" which was launched to hear people's complaints when he was the Chief Minister was very popular.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister. "The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls," Sudhakaran tweeted.

“We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. we led public life at the same time and its extremely difficult to bid him farewell,” the Kerala Chief Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too condoled the passing away of Chandy, and said “we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala”.

ALSO READ: