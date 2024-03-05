Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

With the help of Artificial intelligence (AI), what used to take hours to complete can now be done in a mere five minutes. By leveraging AI algorithms, the Dubai Police have not only accelerated the resolution of criminal cases but have also upheld the dignity of the deceased by minimising the need for extensive autopsy procedures.

"The latest technology we have is virtual autopsy, what we used to see it in movies, when they see a corpse, the doctor takes it, opens its chest and see the organs, and this process takes approximately five hours. Now, we use artificial intelligence so that we skip this process to a small process that determines for us whether we need an autopsy or not,” explained Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology.

It also takes into account psychological matters, societal values, and traditions, so that not every person must go through the tragedy of watching their loved ones undergo an autopsy unless there is an urgent need for it.

This revolutionary technology has significantly shortened the time required for investigations. "This technology shortened the process for us from five hours to five minutes, and we at Dubai Police are the third institution to use this technology. A device that works like a CT-scan, but is intended for forensic medicine, it examines the corpse and produce a report showing you if there is suspicion in certain places or certain organs, and the doctor later intervenes only in these areas," Al Muhairi stated to Khaleej Times at the World Police Summit.

Major General Ahmed Thani has been serving in the Dubai Police for 37 years and has witnessed the development of the force during his tenure. Reflecting on the progress made, he shared: "Development occurred in three stages: developing the people, capabilities, and the physical infrastructure. We built a state-of-the-art facility that is 25% environmentally friendly and cost Dh550 million, which is the highest investment made by Dubai Police."

Crime-solving timelines

After studying crime-solving timelines in other countries, Dubai Police discovered that it took two months in Germany, 35 days in the United States, and 180 days in France to solve a crime. “The challenge was how to overcome these statistics, and now we, at Dubai Police, take only 10 days,” he revealed.

Their approach to forensic evidence is distinct, as they have integrated forensic medicine and crime scene investigation into a single department. This cohesive setup allows the team to work collaboratively, regardless of the complexity of the case.

He also highlighted the growth and diversity of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology. Starting with only six individuals in 1986, they have now expanded to employ over 600 highly skilled professionals. The Dubai Police have placed a particular emphasis on empowering women, with 40% of female officers. Additionally, they have attracted Emirati staff members who possess advanced degrees, including doctorates and master's degrees.

“Our research department has published papers in international magazines, not just local or regional ones. We have both male and female citizens working with us, including a 26-year-old genetics scientist,” said Major General Ahmed.

