By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 12:39 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 1:09 PM

Residents in Al Khail Gate will not be able to enter their buildings without an access card from February 1.

In an email to residents, the community’s property management company said the building access control system will “ensure a safer and more convenient access”.

“In order to prevent any inconvenience, you are encouraged to collect your access card as soon as possible from the Property Management Office before January 31, 2022,” the mail said.

Residents need to submit their Emirates ID and Ejari to get the card.

Paid parking was introduced to the community in 2018. Residents get one free parking space per flat. For everyone else, the parking fee is Dh4 per hour, with a maximum daily fee of Dh32.