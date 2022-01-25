The Emirate has witnessed a civilised renaissance, progress and prosperity in all areas
UAE21 hours ago
Residents in Al Khail Gate will not be able to enter their buildings without an access card from February 1.
In an email to residents, the community’s property management company said the building access control system will “ensure a safer and more convenient access”.
“In order to prevent any inconvenience, you are encouraged to collect your access card as soon as possible from the Property Management Office before January 31, 2022,” the mail said.
Residents need to submit their Emirates ID and Ejari to get the card.
ALSO READ:
Paid parking was introduced to the community in 2018. Residents get one free parking space per flat. For everyone else, the parking fee is Dh4 per hour, with a maximum daily fee of Dh32.
The Emirate has witnessed a civilised renaissance, progress and prosperity in all areas
UAE21 hours ago
UAE 'immediately' destroyed a launcher in Yemen after it fired the two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi.
UAE23 hours ago
In 2000, Abdulla Al Ameeri was given the go-ahead and he went live for the first time during Dubai Summer Surprises at Modesh World
UAE1 day ago
This was stated during a phone call to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
UAE1 day ago
A number of churches have either rescheduled their services or opened up more slots
UAE1 day ago
Authorities have banned the use of drones in the country in all air and sail spots
UAE1 day ago
Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent.
UAE1 day ago
The Raffle Draw saw 33 winners share Dh1,000,000
UAE2 days ago