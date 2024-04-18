Dubai Airports to return to normal in less than 24 hours

Photo: AFP

Dubai Airports will return to regular operations in less than 24 hours from now, the Chief Operating Officer, Majid Al Joker has said.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, he said: “We have begun to return to normal gradually since the beginning of this morning in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and movement has become more streamlined.”

He stressed that the priority of Dubai Airports was the safety of passengers, restoring operations to normal, and mitigating the effects of the crisis on travellers at the airport.

Regarding the efforts that took place during the last two days, he stressed that the response and emergency teams at the airport and various entities, strategic partners, and airlines worked to coordinate efforts to return to normal, and to support the affected travellers and guests.

He added, "It is true that the airport's capacity decreased during the first day after the unstable weather condition began, but the capacity of people to meet the needs of travellers was higher than usual, and the goal was to ensure that they were provided with the optimal amount of care possible."

Regarding the facilities provided to the affected passengers present at the airport, Majid Al Joker explained that communication was ongoing with them to determine the various needs that could be met, starting with drinks and meals, through keeping them informed of all the details, giving them special advice, rescheduling flights or booking new flights.

He said that most airlines are operating, but the situation is constantly changing, so the best way to know about flights is to check with the airline directly.

Dubai Airports also praised the exceptional efforts of the staff working at Dubai International Airport and all members of the airport community, around the clock, to ensure the comfort and safety of every guest, expressing its appreciation to the guests for their great understanding.

