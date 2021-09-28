Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
A fire in a vehicle showroom damaged 55 cars in Dubai on Tuesday.
Quoting the Dubai Civil Defence, Arabic daily Al Bayan said the fire broke out in the showroom in Ras Al Khor in the morning. Firefighters reached the site within six minutes.
No casualties were reported, but the fire spread to eight showrooms.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE16 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE16 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago