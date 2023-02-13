Dubai: 4 times flying cars, taxis have taken off in the city

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had first showcased a model of its autonomous aerial taxi at the World Government Summit in 2017

Dubai skies could be buzzing with air taxis in just three years. The Dubai Ruler has unveiled designs of swanky stations, and the aerial taxis that will have top speeds of 300kmph, with a maximum range of 241km. It will seat a pilot and four passengers.

من القمة العالمية للحكومات .. اعتمدنا اليوم تصميم محطات التاكسي الجوي الجديدة في دبي .. والتي ستبدأ عملها خلال ٣ سنوات .. pic.twitter.com/tGQyPFVDUD — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 12, 2023

Dubai authorities have been exploring aerial taxis for years now, with some having taken off in test flights. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had first showcased a model of its autonomous aerial taxi at the World Government Summit in 2017.

Here is the journey of air taxis in the Emirate so far.

1. September 2017: Pilot-less taxi takes off in world's first concept flight

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the world’s self-flying taxi service take off near the Jumeirah Beach Park. As the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline gleamed in the background, the two-seater aircraft took off, soared over the city and landed back in the test flight.

2. January 2022: Flying hypercar zips away

London-based startup Bellwether Industries’ futuristic flying car took to the skies as the company carried out a series of test flights. The test flight was conducted at an altitude of 13 feet with a speed of 40kmph. The 'hypercar' is designed for inner-city travel and is projected to reach speeds of 220kmph.

3. February 2022: Soar over Expo 2020 Dubai

The innovation hub at the Expo 2020 Dubai's India Pavilion showcased a prototype of a flying taxi. The fully electric ePlane has a 200km range.

4. October 2022: Flying car has lift-off!

Chinese technology and electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng made the first successful global public flight of its X2 flying car at Skydive Dubai. With top speeds of 130kmph, it offers 35 minutes of flight.

