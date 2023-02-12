Look: Dubai air taxi flying experience revealed

This aerial transport will have top speeds of 300kmph, with a maximum range of 241km

Photo: dubai Media Officer

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 10:25 PM

Fasten your seat belts and get ready to fly and experience the breathtaking wonders of Dubai like never before as air taxis set to soar the skies in three years. UAE residents are all set to get awed by the stunning beauty of the Arabian desert, glitzy buildings and glamorous sights as they soar through the skies of the emirate on an air taxi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has given his seal of approval for the designs of the air taxi stations. These marvels of modern engineering was debuted just a day before the prestigious World Government Summit (WGS). Here is the lowdown on the project:

Photo: M Shihab

A simulator at the WGS allows visitors to test drive the air taxi. The ride is pretty smooth, with views of the beautiful city. The aerial taxis will have top speeds of 300kmph, with a maximum range of 241km.

Photo: M Shihab

The seat is built almost like that of a race car, with a gear on the left and a control stick on the left. The dashboard shows indications of altitude and several other factors.

Photo: M Shihab

When a vertiport is spotted, the rider can gently begin the vertical descent to land. With this, Dubai will become the first city in the world with a fully developed network of vertiports.

Photo: M Shihab

Next to the simulator, a model of the vertiport, close to the Dubai International airport, is displayed. Located right next to the metro station, it is an open elevation with 4 vertiports in each corner.

Photo: M Shihab

The new aerial taxis will begin plying across the UAE starting 2026. The initial launch network will connect four main areas: Near Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

ALSO READ: