Video: Dubai air taxis to take off in 3 years, says Sheikh Mohammed

With this, the emirate will become the first city in the world with a fully developed network of vertiports

Photo: Twitter

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 5:46 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 6:13 PM

The UAE Vice-President has approved the design of new air taxi stations in Dubai. Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said air taxis will start operating in the Emirate in three years.

With this, Dubai will become the first city in the world with a fully developed network of vertiports.

The aerial taxis will have top speeds of 300kmph, with a maximum range of 241km. It will seat a pilot and four passengers. The initial launch network will connect four main areas: Near Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Sheikh Mohammed approved the design on Sunday as he attended day zero of the World Government Summit (WGS). According to a video he posted, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been working with leading companies Skyports Infrastructure and Joby Aviation to design and develop the infrastructure for an “expected launch” of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations by 2026.

The video shows air taxis whizzing past popular Dubai landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and Burj Al Arab. The emirate is aiming to offer smooth “end-to-end passenger journey”, with zero emissions.

The RTA stand at the WGS has a simulation which allows people to experience the flying taxis. With vertical take-off and landing facilities, the aircraft will have a “fast turnaround time.”

ALSO READ: