Dubai: 21 winners share Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

They took home over Dh47,000 each after matching four out of five numbers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 11:51 AM

1,197 winners took home a total of Dh1,710,550 in prize money during the 80th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

21 winners walked away with Dh47,619 each as they all shared the second prize of Dh1 million after matching four out of the five winning numbers. 1,173 participants won Dh350 each after matching three out of five winning numbers, which were six,22,23,39 and 48.

This week the Raffle Draw also saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 15336471, 15521074, and 15421945, which belonged to Veera, Norman and Syam, respectively.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw at 9pm UAE time on June 18.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz's community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.