Dubai: 61 lucky winners share Dh2 million in latest Mahzooz draw

Sixty-one lucky winners walked away with Dh32,786 each as they all shared the second prize of Dh2,000,000 at the 79th live Mahzooz Grand Draw on June 4. The winners matched four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 6,11,13,17,19.
Additionally, 2301 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of AED 350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners win Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 15189257, 15059227 and 15087915 which belonged to Mohammed from India, Roba from Syria, and Mohammad from Mauritius, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh3,105,350.
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday 11 June 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.
For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the Raffle Draw and a special one-off Mega Raffle Draw that will be held on 30 April to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.
Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
