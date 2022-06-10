Indian expat to use Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize for wedding this year

The Kerala native also plans to invest some of his winnings into his growing business

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 7:54 PM

Mohammed, an Indian expat who is a partner at a perfume and accessories shop in Dubai struck it big in the 79th Mahzooz draw as he took home Dh100,000 in a Raffle Draw prize. Two other expats from Syria and Mauritius also won Dh100,000 each in the weekly Raffle Draw.

The same weekly draw saw 2,365 winners win over Dh3,000,000 in total prize money, with 61 winners sharing the second prize of Dh2,000,000.

Mohammed has been in the UAE for six years and his family includes eight siblings. The Kerala native says that the money came at an opportune time as he is planning to get married later this year.

“As you know wedding comes with a huge expense. I am very happy that I have won this money at the right time. Besides my marriage expenses, I would also like to buy a gold gift for my mother,” says Mohammed.

Mohammed also plans to invest some of his winnings to grow his business. He began his journey in the UAE as a sales associate in a perfume shop, where he worked for five years. After putting in a lot of hard work, he saved enough money to invest in another shop and become his boss’s partner.

The cricket enthusiast describes the moment he discovered he’d won: “I could not believe it at first. I was out at the time of the live Mahzooz Draw, and once I reached home and connected to Wi-Fi, I received an email notification from Mahzooz stating that I had won! I was shocked and rushed to check my Mahzooz account. When I was sure that I had won, I was extremely happy and silent out of joy.”

