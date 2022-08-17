Dubai: 10 free things to do before summer vacation ends

These are sure to appeal to both tourists and long-time residents

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 12:34 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 12:35 PM

With the summer holidays almost drawing to an end, residents are looking to make the most of their last few days of vacation. Khaleej Times puts together a list of 10 fun and free sightseeing activities to do in Dubai. Whether you are a tourist in the city or a long-time resident, these are sure to appeal to you:

Dubai Coffee Museum

Located in Bur Dubai with traditional architecture, the museum is an absolute wonderland for coffee lovers. Featuring several antiques that trace the coffee-drinking culture in the region, visitors to this museum can enjoy several different types of coffee, including Arabic, Ethiopian and Japanese. The ground floor showcases different roasting and brewing styles, while the first floor offers a wide selection of books and documentaries on the drink.

Pointe Fountain

Enjoy the Guinness-World-Record-holding largest fountain in the world from the Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah. Spread over 14,000 sq meters of seawater, going up to 105 meters, and lighting up the Dubai sky with over 3,000 LED lights, the fountain is a real treat for everyone.

Al Seef

Head down to the beautiful Al Seef to enjoy the historical neighbourhood of Dubai. This area showcases the region’s proud heritage with architecture that includes wind towers, buildings made of sandstones and cobbled pavement. Visitors can enjoy an open-air floating market, a host of regional crafts and textiles, Emirati art spaces and a souq that offers a unique shopping experience.

Dubai Mall

Whether you are looking to shop for some of the most well-known brands in the world or wanting to spend a few hours enjoying the mesmerizing Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo or hoping to take a selfie at the fountain with a Burj Khalifa backdrop, Dubai Mall is the place to be for you. One of the largest malls in the world, it also hosts a cinema, ice-skating rink, VR park and several other activities.

Love Lake

Head down to the Al Qudra area to witness the gorgeous manmade water body that consists of two large, inter-connected heart-shaped lakes, which inspired its name. With ample parking space, visitors can enjoy a walk along the lake or set up a barbecue in designated areas. If you are lucky, you may also be able to witness the area's Arabian wildlife.

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Looking to spend a day reading? Head over to the recently opened Mohammed bin Rashid Library, which hosts over 1.1 million books for you to choose from. The lectern-shaped building is a library spread over seven floors with several facilities, including meeting areas and study rooms.

If history is your thing, then head to the Treasures of the Library section, which features some of the oldest and most valuable collections of books and other valuables. Make sure to book your free tickets through the app or website of MBRL.

Al Fahidi

If you are looking to experience Dubai in all its traditional glory, then a trip to the pedestrian-friendly Al Fahidi neighbourhood is a must. You can look at some of the most glamorous jewellery while strolling through the Gold Souq. Alternatively, you can walk through the Spice Souq where hundreds of traders sell everything from commonly used to the most expensive spices. It is also a great place to watch the traditional abras go by or pick up some souvenirs.

Burj Nahar Watchtower

You can marvel at the architectural soundness of the structure of the guard post that was designed to protect the city. Located in the traditional Deira district, the Burj Nahar tower was built in the 1800s along the city’s coastline and has survived until today.

Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

If bird watching is your kind of thing, then head down to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can see the region’s wildlife in full swing. Located just a few kilometers away from the bustling Downtown area, these wetlands are home to flamingos, grey herons, black-winged stilts, sandpipers, and several other colourful species of birds.

Hatta Dam

Drive for about one and a half hours from Dubai town and arrive at the magnificent Hatta Dam, where there are a host of activities awaiting you. You can choose to hike along the area or just enjoy a quiet evening looking out into the water or pay for a boat trip. Located near it is also the Hatta Wadi Hub which offers several outdoor activities.

