Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Police warn motorists not to stop in middle of road in cases of minor accidents

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday appealed to drivers not to stop in the middle of the road without justification and to move their vehicles when minor traffic accidents occur.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists in case of breakdowns, or if a tyre explodes, it urged them to move their vehicles off the road to the nearest safe spot and not obstruct traffic and make room for other motorists to pass.

The fine for the violation is Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.

It also advised drivers to request for assistance from the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Control Centre.

Brigadier Saif Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said that road security is among Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic priorities, and that moving vehicles off the road in cases of minor traffic accidents does not affect determining who caused the accident. He also explained that the planning process is carried out through precise systems that determine who caused the accident or the incident.

He added that leaving vehicles that cause minor traffic accidents, broken down vehicles, or changing tyres on road lanes exposes their drivers to run-over accidents and the risk of traffic accidents.

He stressed that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police continues to enhance its efforts within the strategic objectives by enhancing awareness and traffic culture through awareness bulletins and field workshops, in addition to the awareness-raising published by the Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police through the Abu Dhabi Police social media sites.

