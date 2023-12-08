Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 12:57 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 1:28 PM

The highly anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival that comes around the chilly time of the year is finally here.

Starting from December 8th and running until January 14th, the 29th edition of the iconic festival has loads in store for you.

Be it a shopping spree on your weekends or an evening out with family under Dubai's mesmerising light show, here's what residents can look forward to this DSF season.

Light, drone shows

Few sights are more calming to the eyes than an array of colourful lights on a breezy evening. Dubai Lights — a free, public art show for everyone — has prepared a visual treat for the city's residents with multiple events across different venues.

Look up! It's Anooki: Dubai's Design District and Al Seef will feature larger-than-life characters who will act as ambassadors for the environment.

Glowing creek: 40 abras will illuminate Dubai's historic Creek with neon lighting — a sight to behold.

When the forest glows: Palm Jumeirah's beach will feature life-size installations of fauna and flora from the Amazon forest, all created with lights.

Let the light guide you: Shoppers at the Gold Souq Market can enjoy neon signs and decorations as they shop for loved ones.

A tale through drones: Twice every evening, between 8pm to 10pm, drones will adorn the skies over Dubai's Bluewaters from December 10 to January 14.

Raffles and prizes

Win Dh1 million cash: Shoppers now have the chance to win Dh1 million by spending Dh300 or more at Mall of the Emirates or City Centre branches at Deira, Mirdif, Me'aisem and Shindagha from December 8 to January 14. This opportunity can be availed by scanning the receipt on the SHARE app.

Goods worth Dh10,000: Loyalty programme Amber is giving visitors the chance to win Dh10,000 worth of goods by spending Dh500 or more in one transaction at any of its participating stores. Winners will get 1 million Amber points — translating to Dh10,000 — that can be used at any of their brands.

DSF lucky receipt: On spending Dh300 or more, shoppers can win prizes between December 8-25 with the DSF Lucky Receipt. Eighteen brands are participating in the raffle, with 18 prizes being given away daily.

Home makeover: Spend more than Dh2,000 between December 8-25 at any Marina Home showroom in Dubai and get the chance to win a makeover worth Dh50,000. Four lucky winners will be chosen.

25kg of gold: The Dubai Jewellery Group has rolled out a campaign for shoppers spending Dh500 or more to win 25kg of gold, with four participants winning 250 grams each every second day from December 8 to January 14. A quarter kg of gold will be taken home by 20 winners each in the mega raffle. Two hundred winners will be awarded 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle, which requires customers to scan the QR code on the raffle coupon.

DSF mega raffle: This raffle gives winners a chance to drive away with a brand-new Nissan Patrol V6.

ENOC raffle: During the shopping festival from December 8 to January 14, winners can pocket Dh100,000 each. Spend Dh25 at Zoom, a minimum of Dh50 at Autopro or a minimum purchase of Dh75 on select services at Tasjeel to get a raffle coupon.

Markets to explore

Winter City: Get into the winter spirit from December 15 to January 7 at Expo City Dubai. The market will take place daily from 3-11pm, with loads of activities for the little ones. The message of sustainability will be deeply rooted amongst all the fun.

The Bay: The Bay by Social at Dubai Festival City Mall will give guests the taste of a carnival with a food market, game stalls, cultural events, interactive art installations and renowned culinary selections.

Canteen X: Over 20 homegrown foodie brands will be up for display at Mushrif Park from December 15-31. Some items will be showcased for the very first-time ever. Additionally, there will be games, activities and live performances.

Farmers Souq: Organic produce lovers can hit Safa Park from December 9 to February 24, as the Farmers Souq makes its return. Growers from all over the country will bring fruits and vegetables, as well as local products such as honey, herbs and spices, coffee, ice cream and oil.

Discover more winter markets and Santa meet and greet spots here.

Events

Sole DXB: Street culture and hip-hop fans unite as the city's famous festival returns. Packed with DJ performances, sports tournaments, talks and workshops, the event will run at Dubai Design District from December 8-10. Tickets start from Dh175 for a one-day pass and go up till Dh795 for a stage front weekend pass.

Fenty Beauty Drive-In: Fenty Beauty is introducing an exciting opportunity for makeup lovers to get glammed up at their exclusive pop-up at Etisalat MOTB in D3. From January 5-14, visitors can get shade-matched to their perfect foundation shade, in addition to winning goodies and getting exclusive insight into upcoming launches.

Emirates Classic Vehicles Festival: Go back in time and dive into the auto industry's history with Emirates Classic Vehicles Festival at City Walk. Set to take place from from December 15-24, more than 100 cars will be on display, in addition to a grand parade.

Shows

Rewind Reloaded: Go back in time with nostalgic bangers at the Coca-Cola Arena as musical icons like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya hit the stage. The performance will be on December 10. Tickets start from Dh99, going up till Dh999.

Russell Howard live: Prepare to roll in laughter as British comedian Russell Howard takes to the stage at Dubai Opera on December 11. The show will start at 6.30pm, with tickets starting from Dh250 and going up till Dh395.

The Nutcracker: For adults and little ones alike, be mesmerised as The Nutcracker comes to life at Dubai Opera from December 15-17 by the acclaimed Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana from Kazakhstan.

