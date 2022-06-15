DAMAC group signs Dh 20 million agreement to support Dubai Schools project

The public-private partnership will provide scholarship funding for Emirati students

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 9:00 PM

A Dh 20 million sponsorship agreement to support UAE nationals under the Dubai Schools project has been signed recently.

Starting in the 2022-23 academic year, the DAMAC Group will provide scholarship funding towards tuition fees for Emirati students.

The agreement is in line with the country’s vision to invest in high-quality education to equip future Emirati generations with skills to help Dubai progress towards a knowledge-based economy.

The public-private partnership towards this initiative will support Dubai Schools’ objectives, which include providing state-of-the-art education while enabling students to keep pace with the evolving requirements of the job market.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Dubai Schools project opined, “There are clear directives from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to redouble the efforts to maintain Dubai's global leadership in vital sectors. Therefore, we are providing our steadfast support to the emirate’s education sector, which is the foundation for building an innovative generation capable of anticipating and capturing future growth opportunities.”

Al Basti also noted that the DAMAC and Knowledge Fund Establishment partnership could act as a launchpad for the further development of the emirate’s education sector.

The public-private partnership will additionally support Dubai's efforts to harness advanced science and technological breakthroughs to create a world-class education ecosystem.

His Excellency Ahmed AbdulKarim Julfar, Chairman of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said, “We seek to provide comprehensive support to students. As a member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee, the Establishment gives top priority to providing a distinct educational and knowledge environment that adopts the best international standards, in line with Dubai's future plans.”

Julfar also pointed to the Establishment’s commitment to encouraging investment in Dubai’s education sector by providing comprehensive services and consultations to investors in this vital field, is another example of the potential of collaborations with the private sector.

He added, “The joint agreement with DAMAC will contribute to supporting the Dubai government’s vision of creating a leading educational model in Dubai Schools as a beacon of academic quality with its distinct educational experience that contributes to advancing the national agenda of the UAE.”

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, said, “We are pleased to be part of the Dubai Schools project to provide Emirati students with the skills and knowledge necessary to keep pace with our prosperous economic path and empower them with knowledge to enrich their scientific lives and participate in opening new horizons and global opportunities for students.”

He highlighted the support provided by DAMAC Group to Dubai Schools is in line with its national responsibility based on a firm belief in creating a brighter future for the next generation.

Sajwani added, “Partnerships between the public and private sector have long been a key pillar of Dubai’s human, social and economic development; and we are delighted to contribute to this educational partnership and empower the youth of today to face the challenges of the future.”