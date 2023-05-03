Dubai: Victim of fake currency scheme sets trap for fraudster, but captures innocent man instead

The person wrongfully caught was acquitted of any wrongdoing by the criminal court

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 8:26 AM

An Asian man who lost Dh3,500 after falling victim to a fraud scheme involving counterfeit dollars, which was promoted by an Arab on Facebook, decided to take matters into his own hands and track down the perpetrator. However, with the help of his friend, he apprehended the wrong person.

To catch the fraudster, the victim employed a strategy to lure him by agreeing to exchange Dh90,000 for $50,000 and arranging a meeting place and time to receive the money. However, he ended up apprehending the wrong man and turned him over to the police.

The police referred the suspect to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, who subsequently charged him with attempted fraud and brought him to trial in the Criminal Court. The man wrongfully caught was acquitted of any wrongdoing after it was discovered that he had mistaken the suspect for another person.

According to the case papers, the Dubai Criminal Court acquitted the accused of what was attributed to him, as the investigations proved, and the victim admitted that the fraudster in the first crime was a tall young man and the accused was short and that his presence in the same place was by chance.

The victim stated in the investigations that he was defrauded by an Arab who gave him $5,000 in exchange for Dh3,500. After the money was handed over the fraudster left, and it soon became clear that the currency was fake. He tried to contact the man, but to no avail. So, he decided to take the matter in his own hands.

ALSO READ: