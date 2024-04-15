Dubai: Police seize passenger bus loaded with gas cylinders

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 4:04 PM

A passenger bus loaded with unlicensed gas cylinders was seized by Dubai Police in one of the regions of the emirate.

The authority stated that the seizure of the bus comes within the efforts of the authority to control street vendors from violating public safety requirements.

The authority has warned of the dangers of transporting gas cylinders in vehicles used to transport individuals. The transport of gas cylinders without safety regulations poses a serious danger to road users and can cause a humanitarian disaster if the vehicle is involved in any traffic accident on the road, as it might lead to explosion of those cylinders.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, director of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at the Dubai Police stressed the necessity of adhering to the law regarding transportation of gas cylinders and distributing in a safe manner and in accordance with approved controls.

He also urged that the vehicle must have a custom colour, an open roof, and carry warning and indicative signs alerting road users that it contains dangerous flammable materials, with a fire extinguishing cylinder available inside this vehicle.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Talib Mohammad Al Ameri, Head of Infiltrators Control Section in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, appealed the public to buy cylinders from licensed and approved parties, and to stay away from buying from unlicensed sellers.

