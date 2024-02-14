Dubai: Company manager fined Dh100,000 for fake Emiratisation

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 3:38 PM

A manager of a Dubai-based company has been fined Dh100,000 by a court for defrauding the Nafis programme. The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the case to court, accusing the manager of violating Emiratisation rules.

The company manager was accused of employing two female Emiratis and using two work permits for a purpose other than that intended for its issuance. The facility used fake contracts to falsely claim compliance with Emiratisation rules, aiming to qualify for government support through the Nafis programme.

The women worked in the private firm for only four months, and their main intention was to obtain the monthly support of Dh5,000 provided by the government.

The court ruled to impose a penalty of Dh100,000 on the manager for the charge ascribed to it. The fine shall be multiplied by the number of workers. The two employees were also notified to return the amount of Dh20,000.

Recently, an inspections conducted by human resource ministry found that 1,077 private companies faked Emiratisation in the UAE since the second half of 2022.

The authority penalised these firms which hired 1,818 citizens who were proven to have violated the laws by attempting to overcome targets by hiring Emiratis illegally.

Emiratisation is considered fake when it is confirmed that a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks to meet the establishment's required Emiratisation targets and/or when an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment to circumvent data and benefits from the relevant benefits of Emiratisation.

Penalties for violating law

Actions taken against violating companies go up to a hefty fine of Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 fine for each case. Referral to the Public Prosecution is based on the severance of the violation.

MoHRE reiterated that fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme. Any violations related to Emiratisation can be reported through MoHRE call centre at 600590000 or the Ministry’s smart application.

