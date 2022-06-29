Class of Khalifa: MBRU celebrates historic graduation ceremony at Dubai Opera

The event included 108 students from different programmes

Photo: MBRU official Twitter

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) celebrated the graduation of the ‘Class of Khalifa’ last evening in a historic ceremony at Dubai Opera.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of MBRU and Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s Board of Directors, and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation's Board of Directors.

The ‘Class of Khalifa’ consists of 108 graduates, including 40 from the first cohort of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at the College of Medicine, and 54 from the Hamdan bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine with master’s degrees in various dental specialities. Kuwaiti dental specialists from The Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization, who studied at MBRU, graduated on Tuesday as well. The graduating class also included the first cohort of master’s students in biomedical sciences, and the first cohort of master’s students in cardiovascular nursing and paediatric nursing at the College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The first graduates from Al Jalila Children's Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program (run in academic partnership with MBRU) were present as well. The programme is accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialities.

Sheikh Ahmed congratulated the ‘Class of Khalifa’ and expressed his pride in their achievements, emphasising that a class proudly bestowed with the name of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will follow his wise vision and be inspired by his legacy.

He also noted that MBRU's achievements are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global centre of excellence for both education and healthcare.

The Chancellor highlighted that the health sector in Dubai is seeing a major leap since the establishment of Dubai Academic Health Corporation by integrating medical education, healthcare, and scientific research. This will allow graduates to achieve better health outcomes for members of the community.

Sheikh Mansoor talked about the valuable role MBRU plays in preparing qualified healthcare professionals to continuously raise the quality of medical services and prepare for the future. He expressed confidence that today's graduates will contribute to strengthening the health sector in line with the vision of the leadership. He also highlighted the importance of this sector in light of the challenges the world has experienced in recent years.

Sheikh Mansoor urged the ‘Class of Khalifa’ to continue their educational journey, putting the patient's health first in everything they do.

The ceremony's guest of honour, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, delivered the commencement address at the event.

"This university inspired and made possible by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, has bestowed upon you a world-class education. Yet it is you who are on the frontline – only you – and it is your talent, your commitment and your compassion that will determine the shape of our shared future," Al Hashimy said in her address.

Her Excellency Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Member of Dubai Academic Health Corporation's Board of Directors, delivered the opening speech on behalf of Sheikh Ahmed, encouraging the graduates to use their experience and knowledge in promoting healthcare, medical education, and research to advance health and serve humanity.

In his welcome address, Dr. Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, thanked the leadership whose exceptional support and trust played a significant role in the University's development and growth. He also praised the tireless efforts of the students, the MBRU team, the University's academic partner, Queen's University Belfast, and all MBRU's friends, partners, supporters, and donors who trusted the University's vision and contributed to realising its goals.

ALSO READ: