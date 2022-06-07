Dubai: Medical university's graduating class of 2022 to be named after late Sheikh Khalifa

The graduation ceremony will pay tribute to the late leader

Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 11:03 AM

Healthcare students that make up the Class of 2022 from Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) are to be named the ‘Class of Khalifa’ in honour of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE’s second president had passed away on May 13.

The graduation ceremony, which will take place at Dubai Opera, will pay tribute to the late leader and commemorate his immense contributions to the country’s prosperity and empowerment.

Students from several programmes are graduating this year from MBRU, including the first cohort from the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme; the first of nursing specialists from the College of Nursing and Midwifery; and the first from the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences.

“By naming the 2022 graduating cohort after the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, we recognise his tremendous achievements and contributions to the nation, as well as his pivotal role in transforming the UAE into a regional and global powerhouse for education and healthcare,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of MBRU and Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation Board of Directors.

“Education has always been one of Sheikh Khalifa's top priorities as he believed it would be the cornerstone in helping the UAE become a more inclusive and prosperous society. Several initiatives were undertaken at all levels of education under his visionary leadership, prompting the world's reputable universities to establish bases in the UAE, attracting outstanding students from the Arab world and beyond."

Dr Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, said the UAE had lost a visionary leader who strived to transform the country into a regional hub for education.

“Under his leadership, we witnessed educational institutions rise to new heights every day, and we are honoured that MBRU was established during His Highness’s lifetime. His legacy will be celebrated through the Class of Khalifa and will forever be remembered.”

Alia Al Mulla, President of MBRU’s Student Council and an Emirati student who completed her MBBS degree at MBRU this year, spoke of the honour of being part of Class of Khalifa.

“For our class to be named after the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, in recognition of his remarkable legacy and services to the nation's educational sector, is a very proud moment for us all. It is an absolute honour, and we feel privileged to bear his name and will continue to work hard to befit his legacy.”