British PM Johnson to visit UAE to pay respects to late Sheikh Khalifa

UAE8 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the United Arab Emirates on May 15 to offer his condolences following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Prime Minister issued a statement on Friday on the news of Sheikh Khalifa's passing.
"I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously," the statement read.
"Through his work as President and Sheikh, he has made a personal contribution to regional stability and conservation, which will long be remembered. I know that the long and deep ties, which unite our countries, will continue, and through our cooperation and friendship, we can ensure peace, prosperity and justice in the world."
"I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates."
Johnson's visit also aims to reinforce the close bond between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which will continue under the Presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
