Sheikh Khalifa passes away: India VP to visit UAE to offer condolences

An official statement said the Indian community in the Emirates held the late leader 'in high esteem'

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, will be visiting UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership following the passing of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Naidu's visit to the UAE.

On Saturday, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi to convey India's condolences. India also declared a day of national mourning on May 14 following Sheikh Khalifa's demise.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences on social media channels.

The Ministry statement said under Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

"He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem," the statement said.