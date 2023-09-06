Authority issues alert on fraud using UAE Pass; affirms app is secure

Employees will not just earn decent returns on their investments but it will also benefit the local economy as billions of dirhams will be channelled into various sectors
A UAE authority has issued an alert over claims about alleged fraud using the digital identity solution UAE Pass.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has assured residents that the UAE Pass is highly secure. The authority was responding to social media posts about the alleged fraud.
"TDRA stresses the importance of exercising caution when receiving any notifications or login requests. It is essential to thoroughly verify these requests before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to your accounts," the authority posted on microblogging platform X, formerly called Twitter.
According to the UAE government website, UAE Pass app is the first national digital identity and signature solution that enables users to identify themselves to service providers through a smartphone-based authentication.
The highly secure app grants a digital identity to users and eliminates the need to create or remember multiple usernames and passwords for different apps.
ALSO READ:
Employees will not just earn decent returns on their investments but it will also benefit the local economy as billions of dirhams will be channelled into various sectors
Executive Council issued a decision regarding granting assistance to homeowners affected by natural disasters in the emirate
He firmly believes that these miniatures provide a glimpse into an earlier era, one that was the lifeblood of villages in the nations
Most vehicles come from the factory with tinted glass; this helps keep the heat and sun rays out
Mexico is the first country outside of the US to be included in Emirates’ codeshare network with United
Apart from the healthcare sector, ODEPC has hired skilled labourers like plumbers, electricians, drivers and security guards
The route, starting from January 3, 2024, marks the airline's 34th destination
Open to employees across public and private sectors and free zones, the scheme aims to protect end-of-service dues