UAE: 4 tricks criminals use to scam residents; authority issues warning

Have you ever received a message claiming that you have won a prize, even though you never entered the competition?

Every day, residents in the UAE get messages and links claiming to offer attractive prizes, gifts, and giveaways. While these messages may be tempting, they present a very real danger of fraud.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department took to X, not only to warn residents of these scams, but also to share some ways to identify and protect oneself against them.

How to identify scams

Here are some signs to look out for:

1. Scammers may impersonate or pretend to be an official employee

2. They may use landline numbers or email ids similar to official ones from big companies

3. Some scams use existing promotions or contests from big companies to commit their own frauds

4. They also ask people for bank account details to "transfer the prize money", or ask for a payment to deliver the prize.

Why people click

There are a few reasons why residents fall prey to such scams:

1. Lack of awareness about scams, and how to deal with the people who run them

2. Lack of awareness about the dangers of disclosing personal information

3. Desire to get rich quickly

What happens

Not only do these scams cause financial hardship and loss of money, but according to the Judicial Department, it is also difficult to prosecute the perpetrators.

How to protect against scams

1. Stay alert for scams - remember, if you have never entered a competition, you cannot win.

2. Never disclose bank details or personal information. Official prizes do not require you to pay, so refrain from transferring money in order to receive prizes.

3. Verify that the information you are receiving is correct. Cross-check the organiser of the competition with official sources.

