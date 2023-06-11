Around the world in their UAE-registered vehicle: Emirati adventurers' mission to explore 200 countries

They have vroomed through 750 tourist destinations across Asia, Europe and Africa with their trusty SUV in tow

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Unleashing their wanderlust and spreading the spirit of tolerance, a duo became an intrepid team of six Emirati explorers who now call themselves as ‘Emirati Fetek Adventurers.’

They have embarked on remarkable expeditions worldwide, visiting 52 countries and leaving an indelible mark on approximately 750 tourist destinations across Asian, European and African continents.

Armed with nothing but their personal determination and a love for their homeland, their audacious ambition is to go to 200 countries around the world.

The Emirati adventurers initially set off on adventures within the Gulf countries. When asked about the reason behind choosing the Nissan Patrol as their car, team spokesperson Omar Saeed Al-Husseini said: "We chose it because it was a favourite hunting vehicle of UAE Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, and it holds sentimental value for our esteemed Sheikhs. The youth also share a deep admiration for this type of automobile."

However, their journey is far from a personal pursuit. With each expedition, this team carries a mission to introduce the global community to the UAE as a captivating tourist and cultural destination.

During their encounters with fellow travellers from various nations, conversations blossomed, intertwining discussions about each individual's homeland and the vibrant tapestry of their respective cultures.

Amidst their escapades, these adventurers have encountered their fair share of trials and tribulations, including obtaining permits to transport the car from one country to another, communication difficulties with some people in certain countries, and dealing with different currencies.

However, one particular incident stood out: the team encountered an unexpected and harrowing experience. While passing through a foreign country, they were accosted by a man on a bicycle. Without warning, the man attacked their vehicle, puncturing a tyre with a knife. Undeterred by this act of aggression, the adventurers quickly regrouped, ensuring the safety of their team members. They persevered, continuing their journey until they reached the nearest location to replace the damaged tyre.

To document their extraordinary journey, the team has produced a comprehensive publication, chronicling the minutiae of their expeditions and elucidating their goals. Over 10,000 copies have been distributed in the countries they have visited.

Their exploits have not gone unnoticed, as they have been warmly embraced by local and Gulf communities, actively participating in numerous events and featuring as esteemed guests on various regional television programmes.

Looking ahead to their next adventure, Omar revealed: “We are planning to go to America. We may bring another car with us, as our current car has triumphantly weathered countless challenges and breakdowns."

