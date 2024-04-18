Air Arabia resumes scheduled operations from Sharjah Airport

At the event, a documentary showcased Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to the UAE in 1974 and his meetings with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan
Air Arabia has resumed scheduled operations from Sharjah International Airport as of 4 am today, April 18.
In a statement on its official X account, the airline updated passengers with information regarding all flights cancelled on April 16 and 17 due to severe weather conditions in the UAE and the region.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Air Arabia stated that passengers with cancelled bookings will receive a full credit voucher for the amount paid. This credit voucher can be used for future flight bookings. Alternatively, passengers have the option of a full cash refund.
Passengers who originally booked through travel agents are requested to contact them for rebooking options or refund requests, the airline stated.
ALSO READ:
At the event, a documentary showcased Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to the UAE in 1974 and his meetings with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan
, along with another explorer, had undertaken a historic global trip on a solar-powered flight to land at Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Executive Airport in 2016
Trucks meant to pump out water and security vehicles could not reach the neighbourhood due to the high water levels
With Khaleej Times' team on the ground and help from the community, here's a guide to road conditions
Both missions shared helpline numbers after record rains
Study reveals the ages of 15 to 17 are vital years to stay active, and when dropping out of exercise seriously affects mental state for years to come
There could still be delays due to operational challenges at Dubai International Airport after Tuesday's heavy rains
Flight arrivals for some airlines have resumed on Dubai airport's Terminal 1