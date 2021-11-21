Abu Dhabi's Yas Bay Waterfront set for a grand opening on Dec 1

Guests can expect a line-up of entertaining performances, events and fireworks display set to take place every weekend after Dec 1 opening

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 5:32 PM

The Yas Bay Waterfront destination on Yas Island – which is set be home to world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands – will open to guests on December 1, Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences has announced.

Overlooking the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf, the Yas Bay Waterfront is set to become Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination.

Featuring Pier71, and a 3-km boardwalk, coupled with a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands on opening, the destination will complement the exciting offerings at Yas Bay, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, and Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose, indoor entertainment venue.

Gurjit Singh, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: “This new destination supports our vision for Yas Island to become a global convergence for entertainment, leisure and business, as well as an attractive location for partnerships and investment opportunities. We are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the exceptional experiences and distinctive international culinary adventure on offer.”

The vibrant and premier destination will feature world-class dining concepts, including the Ibiza styled beach club, Café del Mar, known for its distinctive ambience, music, and Mediterranean cuisine; Paradiso - a renowned Mediterranean restaurant helmed by both Nicole Rubi, the woman behind La Petite Maison and Michelin star Chef Pierre Gagnaire, and the critically acclaimed Japanese street-food concept, Akiba Dori.

Complementing the growing and diverse F&B offerings are a series of exciting food and beverage experiences in Pier71. These include the trilogy by Buddha-Bar comprising Zeera, Bushra and the Siddharta Lounge; Hunter and Barrel, The Lighthouse, La Carnita, Daikan Izakaya, Lock Stock and Barrel, and Asia Asia. Several other concepts will also open by year end, including Emmy Squared, Drop Café, and family-friendly venue, Central. With Pier71 and Boardwalk line-up near complete, another two interesting concepts are anticipated to open for business in the coming months.

The unique aesthetic of Yas Bay Waterfront offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, which has inspired a series of bespoke artwork, and has enriched the ambience of the destination. International artists such as Beastman, Fatspatrol, Monkeybird, as well as Supakitch and Coralie have curated exclusive pieces, with inspiration taken from the local culture, history, and environment, and Abu Dhabi’s distinguished architecture.

Fireworks to celebrate opening of new destination

In celebrating Yas Bay Waterfront’s opening, guests can expect an exciting line-up of daily entertainment, performances , and events such as DJ Nights, parades, musical renditions, along with fireworks displays set to take place on the weekends for the month of December.

The Waterfront is 5 minutes away from Yas Island’s attractions that include Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com