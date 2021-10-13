Abu Dhabi Police give Afghan evacuee family a tour of the city

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol took an Afghan family from the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi on a tour to learn about cultural landmarks in the capital and understand its residents' traditions and values of coexistence and tolerance.
The family marvelled at the city's coordination, advanced engineering, the beauty of its buildings and the connected movement.
The Abu Dhabi Police also gifted members, who included children, souvenirs of their trip.
The force praised the great efforts of Emirates Humanitarian City for temporarily hosting evacuated Afghan families from Afghanistan on their way to other countries. They affirmed that their actions embody the Emirates's inherent and firm approach to providing humanitarian support and assistance to all.
