Abu Dhabi: Plant a tree and win Dh100 gift card at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The initiative comes as part of World Environment Week and in honour of the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 1:15 PM

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has launched a 15-day initiative calling upon 3,000 community members to register for free to plant a tree. In return, Abu Dhabi’s leading community destination will reward individuals with a Dh100 gift card to spend anywhere at The Galleria.

The ‘Embrace Nature, Inspire Change’ environmental initiative comes as part of World Environment Week and in honour of the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, The Galleria will plant one tree for the first 3,000 people who participate in the initiative from Thursday, June 8, till June 22. During this 15-day campaign, the first 200 individuals can register per day at the Guest Services desk on level G.

Those who register will receive a Dh100 gift card; they will also be invited to join The Galleria team in helping to plant the trees in the fourth quarter of the year.

The environmental impact of this initiative as estimated by independent environmental agency ENCON amounts to a carbon offset of around 72,000 kg, equivalent to 72 metric tonnes, resulting in the saving of 180 kilowatt hours of electricity.

David Robinson, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, noted the initiative aims to inspire the Abu Dhabi community to give back to nature during the Year of Sustainability.

“With climate impact and sustainability at the top of the agenda for the UAE, as it prepares to host COP28 later this year, The Galleria is further elevating its contribution to environmental stewardship through this ambitious drive to plant 3,000 trees in Abu Dhabi. This is our way of giving back to nature and honouring the wider Abu Dhabi community that has long regarded The Galleria as their second home.”

The initiative builds on The Galleria’s ongoing recycling, energy-saving and sustainability efforts.

