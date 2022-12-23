Abu Dhabi: Pakistan embassy marks Christmas

The Dh46 million development to feature four oases, including coffee shops, restaurants and children's play areas
Pakistani expats, including Christians, celebrated Christmas at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the message of peace, love and inclusion.
Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi led the celebrations with participation of community leaders and pastors from different churches.
“The white colour in our national flag represents the role of minorities in all fields. All people have played a role in the development of Pakistan. We are a multi-faith, multi-ethnic society. Pakistan House is open for all,” Ambassador Faisal told community members, who assembled at the embassy from different emirates of the country.
The ambassador stressed that in today’s world, it is important to “promote inclusivity and pluralism”.
“I studied in a catholic school. Eid, Easter and Christmas were collectively celebrated. Such inclusivity is what will take Pakistan forward. This is the vision of Pakistan's leadership.”
Later, a traditional Christmas plum cake was cut to mark the occasion.
Pastor Nasir Taj, Royal Gospel Assembly of God, pointed out the faithful will be gathering without restrictions for the first time in more than two years.
“Covid-19 kept most of us apart. So, we are very happy to get together at this event and will be marking the festival together.”
Pastor Akhtar Masih, Holy Fire Church, underlined: “All our followers are looking forward to celebrating the festival without any Covid-19 restrictions. We will be holding a Christmas mass on Sunday afternoon.”
Roheel Zafar Shahi, general secretary of Pakistan Minority Rights Commission (PMRC), noted that hosting such events was of great significance.
“Events like this help to spread brotherhood and love. We will be hosting events at other places in Abu Dhabi. This is a reflection of the positive initiatives taken by the Pakistani government for minorities,” he said and added that there are more than 50,000 Pakistani Christians in the UAE.
“We have a big community. We hope more events can be held in future bringing the community together.”
The Dh46 million development to feature four oases, including coffee shops, restaurants and children's play areas
Emirate stands first regionally and fourth worldwide in Cultural Interaction parameter
Upon scanning a QR code, readers are taken to a page which gives them several selected options under that category, with a focus on places that are off the beaten track
No, it wasn't a meteor shower — it was a team of brave professionals putting on a mesmerising aerial show for the city's residents and visitors
They will enjoy a unique desert experience akin to the old ways of the Bedouins, where they will travel through the famous dunes of the Emirates until they reach their final destination Dubai's Global Village
Passengers from as many as 171 countries travelled to Doha on the day of the match, with the carrier operating up to 30 flights daily specifically for fans
Every year, the RTA's marine transport sector rolls out premium services to riders who wish to ring in the New Year in style
Unique experiences and a cultural extravaganza await residents and tourists who will be exploring the emirate's majestic mountain this season