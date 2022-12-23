Abu Dhabi: Pakistan embassy marks Christmas

Ambassador stresses the importance of promoting inclusivity and pluralism at a function

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi cuts a Christmas cake with Pakistani expats at the embassy in Abu Dhabi. — Photo by Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 9:44 PM

Pakistani expats, including Christians, celebrated Christmas at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the message of peace, love and inclusion.

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi led the celebrations with participation of community leaders and pastors from different churches.

“The white colour in our national flag represents the role of minorities in all fields. All people have played a role in the development of Pakistan. We are a multi-faith, multi-ethnic society. Pakistan House is open for all,” Ambassador Faisal told community members, who assembled at the embassy from different emirates of the country.

The ambassador stressed that in today’s world, it is important to “promote inclusivity and pluralism”.

“I studied in a catholic school. Eid, Easter and Christmas were collectively celebrated. Such inclusivity is what will take Pakistan forward. This is the vision of Pakistan's leadership.”

Later, a traditional Christmas plum cake was cut to mark the occasion.

Pakistan ambassador greets a pastor.

Pastor Nasir Taj, Royal Gospel Assembly of God, pointed out the faithful will be gathering without restrictions for the first time in more than two years.

“Covid-19 kept most of us apart. So, we are very happy to get together at this event and will be marking the festival together.”

Pastor Akhtar Masih, Holy Fire Church, underlined: “All our followers are looking forward to celebrating the festival without any Covid-19 restrictions. We will be holding a Christmas mass on Sunday afternoon.”

Roheel Zafar Shahi, general secretary of Pakistan Minority Rights Commission (PMRC), noted that hosting such events was of great significance.

“Events like this help to spread brotherhood and love. We will be hosting events at other places in Abu Dhabi. This is a reflection of the positive initiatives taken by the Pakistani government for minorities,” he said and added that there are more than 50,000 Pakistani Christians in the UAE.

“We have a big community. We hope more events can be held in future bringing the community together.”